Colorado company shoots for the moon after being selected by NASA for future space missions

A Colorado company has been selected by NASA as one of two providers for its Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services contract. Lunar Outpost said its Pegasus vehicle is one of the "next-generation mobility platforms to advance sustained lunar operations."

The company said Pegasus will be used by astronauts operating at the Moon's South Pole. Lunar Outpost said that Pegasus will be able to support several missions, including site exploration and surface site preparation to support NASA in its foundation for a permanent human presence on the Moon by 2030.

Lunar Outpost's Pegasus vehicle Lunar Outpost

"We've spent the better part of the past decade engineering advanced mobility solutions designed for the realities of operating and building on the lunar surface," said Justin Cyrus, CEO and Founder of Lunar Outpost, in a statement. "Pegasus gives Astronauts the range, reliability, and flexibility needed to thrive in new terrain as we identify and prepare the sites that will become the first permanent lunar outpost."

Lunar Outpost said Pegasus was inspired by the original Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle with updates for modern missions. The vehicle can carry two astronauts side-by-side who can easily get in and out of the vehicle for exploratory missions.

Lunar Outpost said they led the vehicle's development in partnership with General Motors, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and Leidos.