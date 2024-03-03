Colorado community, nonprofit search for missing Nick Salvagni who was last seen in Eagle County

Community and nonprofit search for missing Nick Salvagni, last seen in Eagle County

The family of a man who has been missing for nearly three months is not giving up hope their loved one will be found.

Nick Salvagni was last seen in Eagle County on Dec. 9. His vehicle was found in an unincorporated part of Jefferson County at the Stegosaurus Park-n-Ride lot around the end of January.

Justice Takes Flight, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families with missing persons in Colorado, and Nick's family held a search for him in Jefferson County on Sunday.

Nick's father, Brian Salvagni says the search at the lot in Golden went fantastic. The family found a pair of shoes in Nick's size, but it's unclear if they belonged to him. Still, his father remains hopeful.

A billboard truck flashed pictures of him while his family who traveled all the way from Ohio, searched for any trace of their loved one.

"We are doing everything we can to try to find Nick and bring him home," said Brian.

CBS

It's where Nick's dog and car were found. The car's door and hood were left open with the battery taken out and left on the ground.

"He was driving from Eagle to Denver and this would be a perfect location to let a dog out to go to the bathroom," said

Britney Hartman with Justice Takes Flight.

"So, we think the dog got away from him and he just kept coming back to this location to find the dog that he lost," said Hartman.

At least 50 people participated in the search that was organized by many volunteers and supporters from Ohio, Michigan, Florida and Colorado.

"We are just looking for any personal items that can be around that were his or he himself. Just trying to find any key to where he is," said Hartman.

It is unclear if the pair of shoes they found was Nick's, but they are holding on to any clue that brings them closer to finding him.

"That's something I am going to report to the police and we will see," said Brian.

Despite a few leads, Brian and his family will continue to make the trip to Colorado until they find him.

Facebook: Nick Salvagni

"We're not giving up on Nick," said Brian.

The family says they had good communication with Nick and therefore, it is concerning to not hear from him.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who knows or has additional information on Nick's location.

The public can call 720-712-8635 to provide any information.