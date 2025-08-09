Colorado community gives back to firefighters on the frontlines

One Colorado community is giving back to firefighters battling the wildfires on the Western Slope.

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office said it recently received a large donation of water and snacks to help fire crews as they work to contain wildfires burning in the northwest portion of the state.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

In a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, they thanked the community for helping fire crews stay hydrated.

"The citizens of Moffat County never fail to unite and help each other out when the time comes. Thanks to all, and remember to stay vigilant during this dry fire season," the sheriff's office said.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

Moffat County is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions. That includes a ban on outdoor fires like bonfires, burning trash, fire pits and more. It also prohibits fireworks, operating chainsaws, charcoal grills and other potential risks for sparking fires. A red flag warning is in effect for much of northwest Colorado from noon until 8 p.m. today, and critical fire weather is expected.

The Twelve Fire continues to burn west of Elk Springs, but firefighters have made progress, reaching 35% containment. It has burned 4,287 acres so far, and crews remain on active suppression efforts. As of Saturday morning, officials have reopened Deerlodge Road and Hwy 40 is open at reduced speeds.

Twelve Fire in Moffat County Moffat County Sheriff's Office

The county is also providing support to those escaping the Lee and Elk Fires in Rio Blanco County. An evacuation center is set up at Moffat County High School, located at 900 Finley Lane. Rest areas are available for those arriving in the county at Colorado Northwestern Community College and Loudy-Simpson Park.