Colorado community to create ordinance over illegal use of ATVs, e-bikes, dirt bikes

It happens on city streets, sidewalks, and park paths across Colorado's Front Range; residents, particularly teens, are using ATVs, e-bikes and dirt bikes in an unsafe way. Now, Commerce City is moving forward with plans to implement an ordinance that would deter this illegal activity.

"Every time I go out, it seems like," said Daniel Archuleta, a Commerce City resident. "Wheelies, darting in and out of traffic, and so that's where I see that there is a growing trend."

This growing trend has already prompted the City of Aurora to implement an ordinance that would fine families if their children use these vehicles illegally.

Now, Commerce City is looking to follow suit with a similar ordinance, before more people get hurt.

"I think it's important to understand what is going on, what the trends are, what the real risks are," said Archuleta.

On Monday night, Commerce City city council leaders unanimously moved to put the wheels in motion on a future ordinance addressing illegal riding.

"To direct city staff and the city to draft an ordinance that addresses the growing issue of minors riding dirt bikes, ATVs and e-bikes illegally on our city streets," said council member Charles Dukes.

Dukes says the goal with this ordinance is to work with the community on prevention, which will include fining families if they're aware their kids are operating one of those devices illegally.

"And this motion is going to take into account the right level of fines, and the right way we can start educating our community around what's legal and what's not in terms of riding these ATVs, e-bikes, and dirt bikes," said Dukes. "But, again, the heart of tonight is to start the dialogue."

People like Archuleta believe fines could help curb bad behavior, but he also hopes the city will create positive incentives that could encourage residents to put their wheels away.

"Maybe a trade-in program or free registration if the vehicle qualifies for it, maybe additional bike lanes, something like that, so that we can make sure we still have a way for our youth and community members to have a safe way and a safe mode of transportation," said Archuleta.

One thing that will also be considered as the city begins to draft this new ordinance is the possibility of creating a place in the Commerce City community where residents can take part in riding safely.