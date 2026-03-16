Colorado college student accused of pointing gun at another student while intoxicated

A college student at Colorado Mesa University was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at another student while he was intoxicated.

Grand Junction police say they responded to the campus on Friday afternoon after getting a call about a weapon on campus. Officers arrested 19-year-old Charles Labbo after he allegedly pointed the gun in a shared dorm bathroom.

Labbo faces the following charges:

Menacing with a real or simulated weapon

Possession of a weapon at a school/childcare facility – firearm

Prohibited use of a weapon

Possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon

Illegal possession of marijuana paraphernalia under 21 years of age

He was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility and released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. He's being represented by the public defender's office as of Monday, court records show.

Records go on to show that the judge in the case issued a mandatory protective order against the alleged victim, who was not identified by police.

Grand Junction police said this was an "isolated incident with no injuries and no ongoing danger to the community."

Labbo is due in court on Wednesday for a status hearing.

Colorado Mesa University is a public university in Grand Junction, about 250 miles west of Denver.