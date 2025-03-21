College basketball fans ditch work and school to watch NCAA tournament games in Colorado

Fans from across the country travel to Colorado to be part of the Big Dance

Thousands of college basketball fans from around the country descended on Denver this week for the first rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. With four games taking place on Thursday alone at Ball Arena, Denver International Airport was peppered with college swag as flights arrived.

Jason and Sebastian Crandall were among the thousands walking out of security and toward baggage claim on Thursday sporting their team's gear. Both are fans of the Michigan Wolverines.

"We live in Phoenix, which is not that far away. So, we figured we would come up. My brother lives here, and we will go to the game," Jason Crandall said.

Sebastian Crandall arrives in his Wolverines gear at Denver International Airport. CBS

"Go blue," Sebastian, an elementary school student and Michigan fan, said.

"Are you on spring break or do you get to miss school for this?" asked CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

"I get to miss school," Sebastian Crandall said.

Jason said he wanted to bring his son to the game to continue on the family's legacy of loving Basketball. Not only is his brother a Michigan fan, but his father was a basketball coach for more than 30 years.

Just two trains behind the Crandall's were a trio sporting Brigham Young University gear.

"I am in Denver to see the (Cougars) dominate round one of March Madness," said Jeremy Andrus, a BYU fan.

"Why was it worth the money to come all the way to Denver for this?" Thomas asked.

"Because they bought the tickets." Andrus said.

"It was too close to not spend the money. It is an hour away. I would be mad if we didn't do that," said Jet Kennedy, a BYU fan.

The trio was planning on watching the BYU game at Ball Arena with a fourth friend. However, flying into Denver the day of the game came at risk. Their friend, Gavin, had a flight that was delayed.

That is when they explained the trip to see BYU in Denver was also supposed to be part of a birthday celebration for him.

"Happy birthday Gavin," said Tanner Potter, a BYU fan.

"Sorry he didn't make it to see his Cougs win," Andrus said.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Crandall said he was looking forward to making memories with his dad and uncle, and being able to see a team he supports, but for the first time in person.

"I'm probably (most excited for) seeing the players play and to see them live, because I usually just watch them on TV," Sebastian Crandall said.