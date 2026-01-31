Cockfighting operation discovered, roosters rescued after traffic stop in Colorado

A detective rescued 17 roosters after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a cockfighting operation in Colorado.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, a GRANITE Drug Task Force detective was patrolling I-70 last week when they saw a driver make a traffic violation near mile marker 140. They pulled the vehicle over, and the detective discovered the roosters, along with blades and equipment often used in cockfighting. They also reportedly found illegal narcotics and large amounts of cash.

Authorities identified Jose Fernando Gutierrez Cisneros, Gustavo Manon Valdez and Patricio Simon Pena as suspects in the operation, all of whom are now facing criminal charges.

The sheriff's office contacted the Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig's Roost, which took the birds in. The sanctuary said all the birds were alert, strong and healthy upon arrival and are currently undergoing decompression and evaluation. They hope to find appropriate, experienced homes for the animals.

"In many jurisdictions, roosters seized in cockfighting-related cases are euthanized by default, often before any meaningful assessment of health, temperament, or placement options," said Jewel Johnson, founder of Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig's Roost. "This group of 17 shows that there is another way. These birds were assessed, transferred to a qualified sanctuary, and are now being prepared for placement rather than destruction."

"While the enforcement portion of this case continues, the outcome for the animals is already a positive one," the sheriff's office said. "We're grateful to partner with organizations like Danzig's Roost that help ensure animals rescued during investigations are given a second chance.

For over a decade, the sanctuary has specialized in caring for game roosters seized during criminal investigations and helping them find adoptive homes. They say the game roosters are pets only, and are "not candidates for breeding, fighting or resale."