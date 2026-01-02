Colorado climber dies in fall along Continental Divide near Eisenhower Tunnel

One of a pair of climbers out in the favorable warm weather on New Year's Eve Day on Citadel Peak along the Continental Divide in Colorado died after falling hundreds of feet.

The man, who was with a 29-year-old woman climbing partner from Boulder, fell from a ridge. Citadel Peak is a 13,300-foot mountain north of Interstate 70 visible from Loveland Ski Area.

The man's identity and age are not yet released.

The first call from the woman came in about 2 p.m. There was good cell service in the area, helping rescuers locate the two. The incident brought a large rescue response involving helicopters that initially had trouble getting into the area due to rising winds. A Flight for Life Helicopter took multiple runs toward the mountain, but couldn't land.

A handout photo shows a Flight for Life helicopter attempting to land near the site of a climber's fall on Citadel Peak in Colorado on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. Alpine Rescue Team

"Obviously, it's a sharp peak. They can't land right where our subjects are. And as we're trying to find good places to land close enough to be useful, the winds just weren't cooperating at the time. So they just had to abort," said Steve Wilson of Alpine Rescue Group.

A Colorado National Guard Black Hawk helicopter from Buckley Space Force base with a host was brought in. The Blackhawk picked up Alpine Rescue members at the trailhead as ground teams moved toward the two people on foot. Much of that rescue effort was conducted after dark. Two rescue technicians were lowered down to where the man had fallen. They found no signs of life. Another technician was lowered down to the ridge above where the woman was stranded.

"She was up, still on the ridge, in a precarious position of her own. I don't think she was in danger of falling, but it would have been- it was very difficult to access her. It would have been very difficult to climb herself down," Wilson said.

It took until about 8 p.m. to get the woman and the man's body off the mountain. Ground crews hiked out at 9 p.m.

There's no indication yet why the man fell.

"They were up above all of the snow. They were in the rocks," Wilson said. "Tragic accident as far as we can see."

Wilson said the pair were not amateurs: "They seemed prepared, they seemed equipped. They seemed experienced. Accidents happen. That's an unfortunate way to end the year. A tragic end."

"They're doing what they love," he continued. "They're enjoying the back country of Colorado, which is an amazing, beautiful place."