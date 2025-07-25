Colorado city plans to revitalize historic downtown Westminster by turning first grocery store into taproom

The City of Westminster is hoping to revitalize its historic downtown by turning the first grocery store into a taproom to serve the growing community.

If you build it, they will come.

Westminster's first supermarket will be turned into a taproom CBS

"We're really excited to see this part of town come back to life," said Ed Knudson.

It's more than just a saying, but it's also the vision behind what's taking place inside the brick façade that sits on the intersection of West 73rd Street and Osceola Street.

"This is our historic little area," said Westminster Mayor Nancy McNally. "It used to say Rodeo Market on [the front] there, and was the grocery store down here."

Flashback to 1953, and this was where Westminster's first supermarket was born.

"The Valentes were the first people to run all of this, and now their shop is over at 72nd and Meade." Said McNally.

The mayor tells CBS Colorado that at the time, the market became a gathering place for the Westminster community.

By the early 2000s, however, the space emptied out. The city acquired it and designated it as a historical landmark in 2006.

"This is just a unique area, and once something is taken down, it's gone," said McNally.

CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal interviews Westminster Mayor Nancy McNally. CBS

That's what city leaders were hoping to avoid, and year after year, they attempted to revitalize the space somehow. Nothing stuck for very long.

"There's a lot of just positive energy in this [space]," said Kyle Knudson.

Enter the father and son duo, Ed and Kyle Knudson.

"We would like to continue that community feeling and evoke some positive vibes for the area," said Kyle.

The owners of Barquentine Brewing in Edgewater saw an opportunity to expand their business. They will soon begin work on transforming the former market into a taproom, which will be called the Barq.

"It's a good open space. We love the barrel ceilings in here. We love that it creates an ambiance that makes it welcoming and inviting," said Ed.

The taproom will feature food, drinks and space to relax for all ages, as well as patio space to take in the rest of the historic downtown area.

"A taproom is a place where you can come and spend as much as you want and have a beer, have some food. It's really a community gathering spot for us," said Ed Knudson.

Westminster's first grocery store is being reimagined as a taproom in the city's historic downtown. CBS

"I think it's a great investment in the city," said McNally.

The owners say this project could take about 12 to 18 months before it opens to the public, which will likely be around late summer or early fall of 2026.

Yet once it's built, they're confident people will come.

"Activating this spot, we think, will bring new life to Westminster," said Ed Knudson.