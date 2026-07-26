Colorado cities break heat records amid soaring temperatures

One CBS Colorado viewer put it best when they said the state is "spinning around in the devil's air fryer." It certainly feels that way across Colorado, where multiple cities, including Denver, broke heat records on Saturday.

Denver's previous heat record for July 25 was set in 1963 when the temperature at the airport reached 99 degrees. Today, the high temperature at Denver International Airport reached 101 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, other areas that broke previous heat records on July 25 include:

Boulder reached 100 degrees, previous record of 98 degrees reached in 2023

Fort Collins hit 101 degrees, previous record of 98 degrees reached in 2023

Many areas across the Front Range and northeast Colorado are expected to break heat records again on Sunday.

Much of the state is under a Heat Advisory as the NWS warns that hot and dry conditions will continue through Sunday. They expect temperatures to reach 100 degrees or more across parts of northeast Colorado, as well as Boulder and the Denver metro area.

With such high temperatures, it's important to stay hydrated and avoid being out in the heat for long periods. Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or the evening.

The NWS also said everyone should be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Early symptoms can include muscle cramps, dizziness, headaches, nausea and dry, cracked lips. More severe symptoms include red or hot skin, a high body temperature, a rapid pulse, confusion or fainting. If someone is experiencing severe symptoms, they need emergency medical attention.

Denver Animal Protection is also reminding people to never leave pets in vehicles. If someone sees a pet in a hot car, call 311 or Denver Animal Protection.

They also urged caution about walking pets in hot temperatures, as the pavement can burn their paws, and said pet owners should be aware of the symptoms of heat related illnesses in animals.