Colorado Christian University to host GOP gubernatorial primary debate

On Tuesday night, Republican gubernatorial candidates in Colorado will tackle multiple issues and concerns during a primary debate.

State Rep. Scott Bottoms and State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer will address issues including the economy, public safety, the state budget and TABOR, energy, infrastructure and more.

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and State Rep. Scott Bottoms Colorado General Assembly

Bottoms represents Colorado's 15th district, which includes much of eastern Colorado Springs and Cimarron Hills in El Paso County. Some of his stated goals as governor are "fiscal responsibility, school choice, [and] law and order."

His campaign site says, "We are dedicated to protecting personal rights, including property, autonomy, and intellectual property, for every Coloradoan, ensuring no one's beliefs are imposed through government policy. Our platform, rooted in stewardship, family, and liberty, bridges rural and urban communities to restore local voice, personal freedom, and family strength, reclaiming Colorado for all Coloradans!"

Kirkmeyer serves as the state senator for Colorado's 23rd District, which includes parts of Weld and Larimer Counties in Northern Colorado. She says she's "the common sense conservative you know and trust" and promises to deliver "real results for Colorado families."

"Coloradans increasingly tell me our great state is no longer a good place to start or run a business or raise a family. Many seem to believe Colorado is destined for decline," her campaign site says. "I understand those feelings, but I disagree with their conclusion. Decline is a choice, not a fate. Bad decision-making by Colorado lawmakers got us into this mess. The good news? Good policy-making can turn things around and make Colorado better than ever. It's time!"

Gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx, a ministry leader from Colorado Springs, pulled out of the event, calling it a "staged ambush disguised as a debate" after KOA News Radio host Michael Brown asked for proof of some of his claims. Brown, who served as Under Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director, Deputy Director and General Counsel, Federal Emergency Management Agency under former President George W. Bush, is serving as one of the moderators for the debate.

The Centennial Institute responded to Marx's withdrawal, stating they were disappointed he chose not to participate and that Brown offered to remove himself as a moderator.

The institute accused Marx of avoiding public debate, stating in part, "If the Marx campaign was truly eager to participate in a debate to provide voters with an opportunity to hear the candidates discuss the issues, they would have agreed to an amenable resolution — one that Centennial Institute was eager to find. Instead, the Marx campaign quickly scheduled another event for the same time and date, which they announced on Saturday, May 16."

The event will be moderated by CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd, Denver Gazette author Vince Bzdek, and Brown.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. inside the McDonald Performance Hall at Colorado Christian University. A livestream of the debate will be available on the Centennial Institute's YouTube channel.