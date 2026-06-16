Colorado communities prepare to celebrate Juneteenth

This Friday, June 19, Colorado is celebrating Juneteenth with joyful and free, family-friendly events taking place over several days.

The state and federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery and the promise of freedom. It marks the date June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received word of their freedom -- more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

"General Granger arrives with his troops (some of whom were members of the United States Colored troops) to announce that they will enforce the Emancipation Proclamation," said Kelly Navies, oral historian at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. "We know this wasn't news to these enslaved people. There were channels through which they had heard about the Emancipation Proclamation, but there was nothing that they could do without the Union troops to enforce it."

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While Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, and a state holiday in 2022, Denver has been celebrating Juneteenth for more than 70 years. Celebrations in the historic Five Points neighborhood date back to 1953.

Norman Harris, Executive Director of JMF Corporation is organizing the Juneteenth Music Festival in Denver, which this year takes place over three days. Harris said, "Juneteenth is about freedom, resilience, joy and legacy. We are building something that honors our history while creating opportunities for future generations."

Denver

The Juneteenth Music Festival returns to Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

June 19: Southern Soul at Spangalang Tickets| | 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. | Tickets required

June 20: Juneteenth Parade, Street Festival and Performers | Parade begins at noon at Manual High School, goes until 8p.m.

June 21: Juneteenth Hop | 2:00 p.m. to midnight | Live music at multiple venues along Welton Street

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Juneteenth: Freedom Day at Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Friday, June 19.

In addition to FREE general admission for all visitors, the celebration will include special performances, music, and activities for the entire family. Extended hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aurora

Aurora's Juneteenth Celebration takes place Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Town Center at Aurora in partnership with Mayor Coffman's office.

The free family-friendly event features live music, R&B performances, inspiring speakers, games, activities, and local vendor and community booths celebrating freedom, culture, and community

Thornton

Harley Brown Amphitheater

3498 E 112th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233

Thu, Jun 19 2025, 5:30 - 8:30pm

An evening of music, art, reflection, and celebration.

Free, family-friendly event brings the community together to recognize freedom, culture, and resilience.

Northglenn

Northglenn Arts invites the community to Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration on Friday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Festival Lawn, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, CO 80233.

This free outdoor event honors freedom and creativity through live performances, community engagement, and cultural celebration.

Featuring Hazel Miller and The Collective, Manual High School Choir, and A DREAM FLOW collaborative Music Creation, led by DCI Tour.

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Fort Collins

JUNE 19-20, 2026

Foothills Mall

215 E Foothills Parkway

Two days of music, art, food, family activities, local vendors, and connection. Come as you are and gather with a vibrant, welcoming community.

Greeley

Friday, June 19: Downtown Greeley and UNC's Marcus Garvey Cultural Center joining forces at Friday Fest from 6-10 p.m. on the 9th Street Plaza.

Live music by Tony Exum Jr., free caricatures and the High Plains Library District's book truck. The evening will also include a Pride Month after-party at the Moxi Theater.

Saturday, June 20: Noon to 7 p.m. at Everett Acres, 6015 W. 4th Street.

Family-friendly day of food, vendors, live music and cultural activities honoring history, culture and connection.

Boulder

June 17: City of Boulder Juneteenth Flag Raising & Commemoration

2:30 – 4:30 p.m.: City of Boulder Juneteenth Flag Raising & Commemoration

Penfield Tate II Municipal Building, 1777 Broadway – Free

More events throughout June.

Longmont and Lafayette

Saturday, June 20, 2026

An inspiring day filled with delicious food, captivating live entertainment, special guests, and the warmth of community spirit.

Longmont: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM @ Roosevelt Park

Lafayette: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ N. Harrison Street between E. Simpson & E. Geneseo