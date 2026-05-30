Colorado ranchers help create and pass cattle rustling bill to protect against theft of livestock

Colorado's most valuable single goods export is beef. That means ranching is a big part of our economy, but when an animal goes missing the process of reporting that info used to be a little outdated. Until recently.

Two ranchers, Nicole and C.W. Mallery, changed the way missing animals are handled in the state. Nicole Mallery says she knows exactly how difficult ranching can be sometimes. She and her husband C.W. own Freedom Acres Ranch in eastern El Paso County. They raise all sorts of animals, but cattle are a big moneymaker for them. So, they hate to lose one of them, especially to theft.

"Last year we had 15 cattle come up missing. This year already, we've had four cattle come up missing," said Mallery. "It becomes very traumatic. Especially when you're building up, you know, your herd and particular genetics. It's hard to replace that. There is no real replacement."

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That's why they helped develop and pass SB26-136 -- a bill that Gov. Jared Polis signed into law that directs the Division of Brand Inspection to facilitate efficient coordination with law enforcement to ensure that reports of stolen livestock are provided to all relevant law enforcement within 24 hours and ensures that the public is notified of lost or stolen livestock.

Nicole says it's a complete 180 from the way reports used to be handled.

"We normally first call the sheriff and then we're normally rerouted over to the brand inspector. We contact the brand inspector and then we wait," said Mallery.

She says she has waited up to seven days to even meet with a brand inspector in the past.

"Sometimes it's just not an efficient process," said Mallery.

She says now this gives ranchers and law enforcement trying to track stolen cattle time.

"And that time is going to be crucial in terms of potentially getting your cattle back. Also, I think it's good for deterrence," said Mallery.

The bill passed with bipartisan support. Nicole says she's grateful.

"I'm grateful for everybody who worked on it. I'm grateful for the Republicans, for the Democrats, for the governor, for our legislature, for everybody in the community that came together to make sure that we protect, you know, our state's greatest commodity, which is cattle," said Mallery.

Nicole says high beef prices along with lax rustling laws in neighboring states are why Colorado cattle are prime targets for theft. She also says the more cattle get rustled, the higher beef prices will climb.