Colorado business struggles as investigation continues on Aurora apartment fire

The investigation into the origin and cause of an apartment complex fire is still ongoing. The five-alarm blaze engulfed the nearly completed build at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street in December.

Demolition on what's left of the building began on Tuesday. The demolition company is utilizing computerized heavy equipment remotely to ensure safe operations. The structure is too unstable for investigators to search for answers up close.

"They have drones going through so they can take pictures of the scene without physically putting themselves in harm's way," explained Lt. Shannon Hardi with Aurora Fire Rescue. "It's going to be very tedious and time-consuming."

It's been nearly three weeks since the fire and barricades blocking traffic on nearby roads are still up.

AFR says the roadways can't safely reopen yet. In the meantime, a business nearby wonders if they should close, too.

"We're usually really busy throughout the day. Once that fire hit, our business went quiet," said Nicole Picazo at Juan's Super Pollo.

Picazo's parents own the restaurant near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

From the parking lot, she recorded as flames engulfed the nearby construction.

Little did they know their restaurant's stretch of southbound Peoria would be closed for weeks.

"People don't know how to get here. And they don't give us answers to when they're going to open these roads up," said Picazo.

There's still no answer to give.

According to AFR Community Risk Reduction Commander Steven Wright:

"Until the origin can be examined by investigators and the height of the structure reduced minimizing the collapse zone, all roadways should remain closed for the safety of the community. A suggestion is when AFR completes the investigation and the height of the structure is reduced allowing roadways to be reopened, the site be turned over to the appropriate city department."

For months, the Picazo's restaurant was flooded with construction workers piling in for lunch.

With the hard hats gone and road closed, they're hoping folks will find a route around.

"We're open! Please try to get through to us!" pleaded Picazo.

AFR will continue to provide updates on the progress and timeline for reopening all roadways.