Colorado business owners concerned as Arvada considers downtown parking fees, city says it will help business

The City of Arvada is considering charging to park in and around Olde Town, but some Colorado business owners worry it will hurt sales.

Ali Larsen owns Walking Mermaid, a boutique in Olde Town Arvada. She says the area is more than just a business district.

"We have more of a community vibe here than just the shopping center," said Larsen.

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That's why she is opposed to a new proposal by the city to start charging for some parking spaces in the area. The city says it will encourage turnover so more people will patronize businesses. Larsen says she doesn't think finding parking is an issue in Olde Town.

"If you look out here right in front of my store right now, there are open spots," said Larsen.

Debbie Hansen owns La Dolce Vita, a cafe right across the street. She thinks paid parking will discourage people from coming down.

"I like the idea that people can come in, they can get a cup of coffee, they can go shop, they can go get lunch," said Hansen. "If you came in and they charge $2 for parking, a cup of coffee would cost $3. Your cup of coffee now costs $5. And so, I think most people would [be] like, 'I'm just going to go down the street where I can park for free."

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But the city says paid street parking in and around Olde Town would be great for the area. They say it will provide more of an opportunity for people to grab parking outside of businesses, plus it will help pay for parking management in the area.

"And if there is anything additional leftover, it would go back into Olde Town for the many reinvestment projects we have," said Rachael Kuroiwa, the director of communications and engagement for the City of Arvada.

Kuroiwa also pointed out that free parking will still be available nearby at the Olde Town Hub parking garage.

"That has 600 free spaces and is currently underutilized," said Kuroiwa.

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But business owners say this proposal is addressing a problem that doesn't exist.

"There's a ton of turnover here in Olde Town," said Larsen.

They also hope city officials will change their minds. The proposal will be discussed at this week's City Council meeting.

"They are saying that they are listening. So, I think I'm hoping that that is the case," said Hansen.