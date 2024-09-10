Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Alert for teen

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Kateryna "Katie" Michal. The 16-year-old was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Ovydel Circle in Elizabeth. 

kateryna-michal-missing-teen.jpg
Kateryna "Katie" Michal CBI

Michal, who goes by "Katie" is described as an indigenous Alaskan Native female, 5-foot-3, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings and slide slippers.

Katie requires medication and does not have that medication with her.  Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. 

If seen, please call the Elbert County Sheriff's Office at 303-621-2027.     

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

