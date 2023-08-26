Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen out of Thornton

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert on Friday for a 16-year-old out of Thornton.

According to CBI, Dominique Brown was last seen on Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Street and 136th Avenue in Thornton.

The agency reports, Brown is unfamiliar with Colorado as has lived between Montana and Wyoming most of her life.

Dominique Brown, 16, was last seen in Thornton on Tuesday. If you see her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/OnNlwaedqx — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 25, 2023

She was last seen wearing all black clothing that included a hoodie with the hood pulled up, her hair is also reportedly now blonde.

Brown is described as 5 foot 3 and weighs 115 pounds with blonde hair, brown eyes and is affiliated with the Northern Arapaho tribe.