Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 39-year-old out of Denver

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 39-year-old woman out of Denver.

Authorities say Yolanda Begay was last seen on July 28 in the 1500 block of N. St. Paul Street.

She is described as Indigenous, standing 5 foot 5 and weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue sweater, blue jeans, with a brown purse and backpack. 

If anyone has additional information on the whereabouts of Begay are to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. 

July 29, 2023

