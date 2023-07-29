Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 39-year-old out of Denver

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 39-year-old woman out of Denver.

Authorities say Yolanda Begay was last seen on July 28 in the 1500 block of N. St. Paul Street.

MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSON ALERT

YOLANDA BEGAY LAST SEEN JULY 28 IN THE 5100 BLOCK OF NORTH ST. PAUL STREET IN DENVER.

SHE IS AN INDIGENOUS FEMALE 505/190 WITH BROWN EYES, BLACK HAIR.

LAST SEEN IN A WHITE TSHIRT, A BLUE SWEATER, BLUE JEANS, W/ BROWN PURSE AND A BLUE BACKPACK. pic.twitter.com/3VwTdMhQcS — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 29, 2023

She is described as Indigenous, standing 5 foot 5 and weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue sweater, blue jeans, with a brown purse and backpack.

If anyone has additional information on the whereabouts of Begay are to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.