Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert in hit-and-run near Ball Arena

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a hit-and-run that left a scooter rider seriously injured on Wednesday night. The crash happened near Ball Arena during game three in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs before the Colorado Avalanche fell to the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime.

According to investigators, a black 2021 GMC Sierra Pickup struck a pedestrian on a scooter at Speer Boulevard and Wewatta Street in Denver. The driver drove away after the crash.

The driver is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 40-50 years of age with a medium build and long brown hair. Investigators said she was wearing dark clothing at the time.

She was driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra Pickup with a black topper and Colorado license plate 83LARA.

Anyone who knows about the vehicle or driver or witnessed the crash is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.