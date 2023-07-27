Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Alert for man out of Palmer Lake

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 32-year-old man out of Palmer Lake.

CBI says Nicklous Michael Bennett was last seen on July 22 around 6:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Forest Way.

He is described as a white male standing 6 foot 2 inches and weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

CBI says Bennett suffers from a mental disability and has a diminished capacity to care for himself. The agency says please use caution if seen.

The agency says if anyone has seen or has additional information on the whereabouts of Bennett are to contact the Palmer Lake Police Department at 719-390-5555.