Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigates human remains discovered by hiker in Sangre De Cristo Ranches area

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating human remains discovered by a hiker in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches area. According to investigators, the human remains were discovered earlier this week.

On March 24, a hiker who was in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches area near Bruce Road in Costilla County discovered what they believed to be human remains.

CBI agents responded to the scene and met with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office and the hiker. CBI determined the skeletal remains were human.

Investigators said the Colorado State Patrol secured the area overnight and an extensive search was conducted the next day, with members of the CBI, the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Costilla County Coroner, and K9 teams.

The Costilla County Coroner has not identified the remains as the investigation is ongoing.