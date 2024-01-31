Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts open house for families of missing persons

Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts open house for families of missing to give reference sample

Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts open house for families of missing to give reference sample

Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts open house for families of missing to give reference sample

On Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hosting an open house for families of missing persons. The agency is asking for those related to a missing person to provide a family reference sample.

The event is on Jan. 31 at CBI Headquarters located at 690 Kipling St. in Denver.

According to the CBI, the family reference sample is collected with a cheek swab using a large Q-tip and will be used for potential future comparisons. The CBI would like to collect two family reference samples in each missing person case from the closest blood relative, either from the mother and father or siblings if available.

The CBI would also like to get photos of the missing person and/or medical and dental records. They will scan the records and photos and let the family keep the originals.

The open house is for families who have already made a missing persons report. For those who have a missing relative reported in another state, the CBI will still take that sample and provide it to the state where the report was made.