Colorado Bureau of Investigation asks for help identifying human remains found in Winter Park

Human remains have been found in Winter Park and now the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in the identification process. The remains were found on Aug. 17.

That's when someone who was mushroom hunting in a heavily forested area between Highway 50 and Mary Jane Road in Winter Park found what he believed to be a human skull. He contacted law enforcement and personnel from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, the Forest Service, the Grand County Coroner's Office and CBI responded to the scene.

Crews recovered the skull as well as several other bones found in the immediate area. Grand County Search and Rescue also responded and conducted a wider search of the area for additional remains but did not locate any.

According to the CBI, based on evidence at the scene it appears the remains had been in that location for a "significant period" and "possibly many years." No identifying information or clothing was found at the scene.

The remains are being examined by a forensic anthropologist who will attempt to determine whether the remains belong to a male or female, the race and general age of the deceased as well as how long the victim has been deceased.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the general CBI tip line at (720) 295-6642. Please specify that the call is related to the human remains case. Callers can remain anonymous.