Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Alert for 2 children out of Delta County

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues an Endangered Missing Alert for two children out of Delta County.

The agency says it's looking for two children and a suspect who was reportedly last seen on May 14.

According to CBI, King Jones is a 9-year-old, white, male, brown hair, brown eyes, standing 3 foot 5 inches and weighing 60 pounds. Demi Jones is an 8-year-old, white, female, with brown hair, brown eyes, and also stands 3 foot 5 inches and weighs 62 pounds.

Please share this endangered missing alert for King and Demi Jones out of Delta County and if you see them please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/RMQUxsfvqm — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) June 30, 2023

They were reportedly last seen in the 500 block of Aspen Lane in Hotchkiss. King and Demi were last seen with noncustodial family member Jacqueline Ballard, a 67-year-old, who is described as a white female, with green eyes, blonde/gray hair, standing 5 foot 5 inches and weighing 145 pounds.

CBI says they may be traveling in a 2017 Gray Subaru Outback bearing CO license plate AZBB32.