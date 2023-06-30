Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Alert for 2 children out of Delta County
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues an Endangered Missing Alert for two children out of Delta County.
The agency says it's looking for two children and a suspect who was reportedly last seen on May 14.
According to CBI, King Jones is a 9-year-old, white, male, brown hair, brown eyes, standing 3 foot 5 inches and weighing 60 pounds. Demi Jones is an 8-year-old, white, female, with brown hair, brown eyes, and also stands 3 foot 5 inches and weighs 62 pounds.
They were reportedly last seen in the 500 block of Aspen Lane in Hotchkiss. King and Demi were last seen with noncustodial family member Jacqueline Ballard, a 67-year-old, who is described as a white female, with green eyes, blonde/gray hair, standing 5 foot 5 inches and weighing 145 pounds.
CBI says they may be traveling in a 2017 Gray Subaru Outback bearing CO license plate AZBB32.
