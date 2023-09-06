Ticket prices on the secondary market skyrocket for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska

There's a ton of excitement for the big matchup this weekend in Boulder between the No. 22 ranked Colorado Buffaloes and rival Nebraska Cornhuskers, and a lot of people want to be at Folsom Field to watch it.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes is tackled by cornerback Dicaprio Bootle #23 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the fourth quarter of a game at Folsom Field on Sept. 7, 2019 in Boulder. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images



CU announced in July that Saturday morning's game was a sellout. And right now, tickets on the secondary market to the game are going for upwards of $400. The cheapest price to be found on StubHub was $360.

A spokesperson for the University of Colorado's ticket office told Front Office Sports they've sold more than $400,000 in terms of ticket sales since the Buffaloes upset win over TCU.

The ticket office said on Wednesday morning that aside from the Stanford game on Oct. 13, which is also already sold out, tickets for the Buffs other remaining games are selling fast.

The stark difference in ticket sales in Boulder wasn't lost on some people on X (formerly known as Twitter) who expressed shock about how much of an impact Coach Deion Sanders has had on the program.

Coach Prime Effect



$222: Cost to attend EVERY Colorado Buffaloes home game in 2022.



$476: Cost to attend Colorado vs. Nebraska this Saturday.



Ticket data via @TickPick pic.twitter.com/SYgKQQ2PeC — Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) September 5, 2023