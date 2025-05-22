Colorado Buffaloes golfers ready to shine at nationals, team playing at an "incredibly high level"

For only the sixth time in the last 36 years, the Buffs men's golf team has reached the final stage of the NCAA championships.

Justin Biwer takes a swing during a CU practice. CBS

"I told these guys this is the best team in the history of Colorado golf," head coach Roy Edwards said.

The Colorado Buffaloes proved their coach right last week placing third at regionals and punching their ticket to the 2025 DI Men's Golf Championships.

"It's a big deal. We've been the NCAA tournament before, but this is advancing. I liken it to getting to the Sweet 16 in basketball," said Edwards.

In college golf, it's 30 teams competing for one title.

"This is about the ideal way to go out," said senior Justin Biwer. "It's been fun to be with the team and being competitive all year long."

CU's 173 wins this year is the most in the nation. A big part of the Buffs success is due to Biwer, who holds 19 school records and has the 9th lowest stroke total in the entire country.

"You can't ever be too good, and once you think you are good at something you can always be better," said Biwer.

But last week in Washington, it was junior Hunter Swanson who paced the Buffs. The Denver Public Schools product from Northfield High School is living out a dream.

"If you would have told me in high school that I'd be sitting here ready to play in the national championship at CU, I probably would have laughed at you and slapped you," Swanson proclaimed.

"As people like to say, Hunter is a dog," stated Edwards. " He loves the game more than anybody I've ever met and to represent his state, his school and his family is important to him and he does it at an incredibly high level."

No better place than nationals for the Buffs to prove their head coach right one more time.

"We know this golf team is capable of winning this golf tournament," Swanson said.

"If we play well we're as good as any other team out there," Biwer added.

The NCAA Championships begin on Friday.