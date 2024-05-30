Game time announced for Colorado Buffaloes showdown with CSU Rams in Fort Collins

The game time has been announced for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams in Fort Collins.

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. of the Colorado Buffaloes runs after a catch against the Colorado State Rams in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

The annual game between the in-state rivals will take place on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The Saturday matchup will air on CBS and Paramount +.

The Buffaloes and the Rams haven't played each other at CSU's stadium since 1996.

Last year the Buffaloes and the Rams played at Folsom Field in Boulder and the game went to double overtime. The Buffs ended up defeating the Rams 43-35.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at csurams.evenue.net.