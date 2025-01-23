Colorado brewers optimistic in spite of continuing signs of decline in 2024

As brewing industry changes in Colorado, surviving brewers adjust their future plans

In the last year, 41 breweries closed in the state of Colorado. A worrying trend, but one Rick Abitol, owner of Brewery Rickoli in Wheat Ridge, hopes isn't here to stay.

"Last year was our lowest production as far as the actual numbers went," Abitol said. "I think the dynamic is changing. We actually have back orders but because we're competing with the big guys we don't make a lot of money on the wholesale."

Thursday is a brew day at Rick Abitol's place in Lakewood. Over the course of the day, he makes a batch with the fundamentals: malt, water, and yeast.

Beer brewing at Brewery Rickoli in Wheat Ridge CBS Colorado

Lately, he's been making smaller, fresher batches that make their way into some retail stores in the metro Denver area.

Carlin Walsh, the chair of the Colorado Brewers Guild, said there's no singular issue to blame for the large scale problems in the industry.

"Our costs are up, labor costs are up, people aren't wanting to spend more money on beer," Walsh explained. "It's a tough equation and a tough spot to be in as an industry."

Trends show younger people are drinking less and there's some concern among brewers over the unpredictable potential impacts of tariffs on international products such as malts, cans, and can rings.

As the pandemic proved an opportunity for people to search for their ultimate convenience, Dave Bergen, the owner of Joyride Brewing in Edgewater, says that there is a need to stand out in the industry without falling into gimmicks.

"I heard once a couple years ago 'We're not in the beermaking business, we're in the beverage business, we're in the hospitality business,'" Bergen told CBS Colorado."[But] we express ourselves through liquid poetry in a sense."

That passion is what remains and keeps people like Abitol, Walsh, and Bergen afloat during times of uncertainty or downward industry trends.

"It's an amazing industry," said Walsh. "It's based on science, it's based on productivity, it's based on financial success. At the end of the day, that's what we're all about."

"I'm not rich but I'm super happy," Abitol concluded.

He says that his crew wants to do as much as they can to make sure that their place stays alive, not just for the people of Wheat Ridge and their regulars but for anyone who enjoys Colorado beer.