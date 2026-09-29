$1 million in grants awarded for reducing human-bear conflicts in Colorado

Seventeen efforts to reduce human-bear conflicts across Colorado will receive a part of $1 million in grant funding.

The Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant was created in 2021 to help keep communities and wildlife safe. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the recent awards as the state has seen a record number of bear encounters this year.

A bear makes its way up the stairs toward a chair lift in downtown Aspen. Bears are appearing in high numbers in the town of Aspen as they hunt for food in residents' trash. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Polis and CPW stressed the importance of supporting local prevention projects. The funds will go primarily towards efforts to increase the number of bear-resistant containers and dumpsters. Unsecured food sources are the primary cause of human-bear conflicts, and wildlife officials say it's important to properly store anything that may attract bears.

CPW says it received 27 applications this year. Of this year's recipients, 12 received the full amount of funding they requested, and another five received partial funding.

Recipients for the 2026 grants include: