Some Colorado bars could stay open well past 2 a.m. under proposed bill

Some nightclubs in Colorado could stay open 24-7 under a bill being debated at the Colorado State Capitol. A measure by State Representatives Steve Woodrow and Anthony Hartsook would allow local governments to set the hours of operation for bars located in areas designated as Entertainment Districts.

The legislation also removes the size limit of those districts, which is currently 100 acres.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is among those opposing the bill. MADD Colorado Executive Director Rebecca Green says 236 people died in drunk driving crashes last year, which is a 10% increase over 2024. The bill, she says, would lead to more bar hopping.

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But Woodrow says staggering bar closing hours will make it easier for people to use a rideshare service.

"I actually think it would cut down on surge pricing, allow more people to take those Uber and Lyft rides home instead of people getting in a car and driving. I think when people aren't forced to leave at 2 a.m., they spread out their consumption over the course of the evening," said Woodrow.

Green says other places that have extended drinking hours - including New York and San Marcos, Texas - have seen increased drunk driving.

"People do not leave the bar. If they know there's an open bar, open later, they're going to travel to that bar. It's hard to get the party to stop. We want to make sure people enjoy the celebration, enjoy these businesses, enjoy their lives, bring about community, but we want to make sure they get home safely and that everyone else gets home safely as well," said Green.

The House Transportation, Housing, and Local Government Committee passed the bill on Wednesday afternoon. The measure now heads to the full State House.