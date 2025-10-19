Climber seriously injured in fall in Colorado backcountry

A climber in the Colorado backcountry was rescued Saturday after they were seriously injured.

According to county officials, the Clear Creek Fire Authority and Alpine Rescue teams were called in to help when someone fell while climbing Citadel Peak. They said the climber was at 13,000 feet, and the Colorado National Guard assisted with a hoist rescue.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The Alpine Rescue team said Flight for Life was on the ground within an hour and that the climber's injuries are "pretty serious."

Authorities did not provide further information on what may have led to the fall.

ART confirmed another rescue was also conducted on Saturday on Mt. Bierstadt. That person also suffered serious injuries, they said.