Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar won't join team on 2-game road trip due to injuries, team says

The Colorado Avalanche said on Sunday that head coach Jared Bednar won't be joining the team on an upcoming trip for two away games due to several facial injuries.

Bednar was struck by a puck during Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and was taken to the hospital, the Associated Press reported. He was standing behind the Avs' bench when a puck flew off the stick of Knights defenseman Keegan Kolesar, over the boards, and hit Bednar in the third period. He was seen holding the side of his head afterward and a trainer helped him to the locker room.

Head coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche watches as his team plays the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at Ball Arena on April 11, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The team said he suffered facial fractures and a corneal abrasion, but he won't need surgery and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Assistant coaches Nolan Pratt and Dave Hakstol will coach the team in Edmonton on Monday and Calgary on Tuesday.

"It's certainly a little unnerving. It's scary when the pucks are flying in there," Pratt said after Saturday's game. "It happens all the time, and unfortunate tonight, so it takes a little second to sort of recalibrate and then get back to it."

The Avalanche clinched the top overall seed Thursday night in their 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames in Denver. The Avs' final home game will be Thursday against Seattle at 8 p.m., and the playoffs begin next weekend.

Colorado has the best record in the league as of Sunday, at 52-16 and have the most points in the league, as well, with 115.