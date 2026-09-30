Colorado Avalanche extends contract with Head Coach Jared Bednar through 2031

On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced it had signed a four-year contract extension with Head Coach Jared Bednar.

"Jared has done an outstanding job over the last decade, and there's no doubt in my mind he's the best coach for this group,' said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Joe Sakic. "He commands the room and has complete confidence of the players. We're excited to continue to have him in charge, and we believe that his presence maximizes the team's potential while this core group is intact."

Head coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche speaks to Parker Kelly (17), Jack Drury (18), Martin Necas (88) and Nazem Kadri (91) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The team says he's the winningest coach in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history. Bednar joined the Avs in August 2016 and, since then, the team has qualified for the postseason in all but one season. He led the team to nine straight playoff appearances and to win the Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

"I'm extremely happy and grateful to continue leading this group," said Bednar. "My family and I have loved being a part of this organization from the beginning, and I can't thank the Kroenke family and Joe Sakic enough for their support. I look forward to working hard each day this season and beyond to accomplish our goal of winning another Stanley Cup."

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, center, celebrates winning the Stanley Cup with the players at City and County Building in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Bednar is the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL. His new contract extension with the Avs lasts through the 2030-31 season.