Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews joins roster for Team Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

Three members of the Colorado Avalanche will be heading to Italy next year to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, the Avs announced that defenseman Devon Toews is joining his teammates, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, on the roster for Team Canada. MacKinnon and Makar were selected to the team's initial roster on June 16. The trio will take part in the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to take place in Milan and Cortina, Italy, from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22.

Devon Toews #7 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck against during his 500th career NHL game against New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 04, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Toews played the 500th game of his career against the New York Islanders earlier this month. Toews has scored 12 points with the Avs this season and has the sixth-best +/- rating on the team at +24. He is one of three players with a +200 or better while playing for the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise, just behind MacKinnon and Peter Forsberg.

Toews helped the Avs achieve victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals and has received Norris Trophy votes in four of his five full seasons with the team.

He's one of 19 Team Canada returnees and helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last year.