Colorado Avalanche ink defenseman Sam Malinski to 4-year extension

The Colorado Avalanched have extended defenseman Sam Malinski to a four-year deal, the team announced. The Avs have continued to reward players this season for their positive play with term, and Malinski was next in line.

OTTAWA, ON - JANUARY 28: Sam Malinski #70 of the Colorado Avalanche before a face-off during a game against the Ottawa Senators on January 28, 2026, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 27-year-old blueliner has slotted in all up and down the defense pairings this season. Through 51 regular season games, Malinski was experiencing career highs across the board -- 24 points, averaging over 16 minutes of ice time per game, and boasting a +26 goal differential.

"Sam is a hard-working defenseman who has great skating and puck-moving ability," general manager Chris MacFarland said in the press release. "His commitment to the defensive side of the game has turned him into a reliable defenseman for us. We're excited to have him under contract for the following four seasons."

Malinski has spent all his time as an NHLer with the Avs. He has spent time recently on the top defensive pair with defenseman Cale Makar, since defenseman Devon Toews has been away from the ice due to injury.

According to PuckPedia.com, the new contract will average $4.75 million through the 2029-30 season.