The Colorado Avalanche continue to drop in CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings after a new edition was released on Wednesday.

According to the power rankings, the Avs are the 15th-best team in the league.

The rankings come after the Avs lost six out of seven games played. The losses were handed by the Coyotes, Kings, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Canucks, and Panthers.

Mikko Rantanen has been an offensive focal point for the Avs and a bright spot for the entire team, leading in points and shots. He currently has 27 goals, 23 assists and 50 total points for the season. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are the only other players in double-figures in scoring.

The Avs are currently in sixth place in the Central standings.

With the trade deadline slowly approaching, the Avalanche still have time to evaluate key needs and make a huge splash.

The Avs next game is set for Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:30 p.m. MST.