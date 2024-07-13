Colorado authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run collision near East Hampden Avenue

The Aurora Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened Saturday morning near when officers received a report about a collision that involved a person and a vehicle near East Hampden Avenue and South Uravan Street, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Aurora Police Department

The person hit in the collision was taken to a local hospital where they died shortly upon arrival.

Aurora PD describes the vehicle involved as a blue sedan that's missing a passenger side mirror and could have front-end damage and was last seen leaving the area of the crash headed eastbound on Hampden Avenue.

The collision led to Eastbound Hampden Avenue being closed for officers to investigate.