Aurora police detectives seek information on Crystal Way homicide after 1-year anniversary

The Aurora Police Major Crime Homicide Unit says it's seeking the public's help for information on the Crystal Way homicide after one year of remaining unsolved.

According to authorities, on Nov. 12, 2022, just after 3 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South Crystal Way.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Aurora police investigators identified the victim as Jared Chavez, 41, who was reportedly a resident inside the complex.

APD investigators say an investigation revealed the shooting came from an "argument between Chavez and the unknown suspect."

Aurora detectives are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation and asks anyone with additional information about the suspect or the incident to contact Detective Raines at 303.739.6068 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.