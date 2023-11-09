Aurora man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at group of Denver police officers at Super 8 Motel

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Thursday that Judge Karen Brody sentenced Treneil McNeal to 45 years behind bars for shooting at a group of Denver police officers who were attempting to take him into custody.

According to a press release from the Denver DA's Office, DPD's SWAT team responded to the Super 8 Motel at 7201 E. 36th Avenue to "arrest McNeal for outstanding warrants, including one connected to a 2021 murder."

The DA's office says when officers announced their arrival and asked McNeal to come out, he began firing shots through the door and window at officers, DPD's bearcat, and a K9 vehicle.

Denver District Attorney Office

The press release also revealed that customers at a nearby Chick-fil-A were forced to duck for cover after more than 20 rounds were fired from two handguns.

After the gunfire, DPD officers were "able to take McNeal into custody without firing any of their weapons," according to the DA's office.

"The two sentences that Mr. McNeal has received ensure that he will not be a free man again for a long time, if ever, and that is very good news for the city of Denver. I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office for bringing these cases to a successful resolution. I also want to thank the Denver police officers who exhibited great bravery and professionalism while taking Mr. McNeal into custody," McCann.

The DA's office says on Oct. 27, McNeal pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the first-degree on a peace officer and was previously sentenced to 40 years for a murder that occurred back in 2021.