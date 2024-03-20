Colorado assault weapon ban bill passes through first committee

A bill that would ban the manufacturing and future buying or selling of an assault weapon introduced in the Colorado General Assembly has cleared its first committee and will now go to the House floor.

The bill defines assault weapons, which include dozens of specific models including, but not limited to, AR-15s and AK-47s, and a number of weapon features. It also lays out a number of exemptions. Possession of the weapons wouldn't be banned if you already own them but it would ban the future purchase, importation and sale of them in Colorado.

"Yeah, we did that," Democratic State Rep. Tim Hernandez -- a sponsor of the bill -- said on X of its passing through the House Judiciary Committee. "Next stop: House Floor."

It wasn't immediately clear when it would go to the House for a full vote, but the bill passed through that committee with a 7-3 vote along party lines. Testimony lasted all day and the vote didn't occur until just after midnight on Wednesday.

Hernandez and other supporters of the bill, including co-sponsor Democratic State. Rep Elizabeth Epps, say that banning assault weapons could help reduce the number of victims in mass shootings, if not the number of shootings themselves.

Colorado Democratic State Rep. Elisabeth Epps listens to testimony on House Bill 24-1292 in the Old State Library room at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado on March 19, 2024. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The bill's introduction brought out roughly a couple hundred gun rights supporters in a protest organized by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

"We will continue to fight this bill until it is dead, whether in the legislature or the courts," the organization said on X in response to its passage of the committee.

Pro-gun activists attend a rally outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 as the House Judiciary Committee took up an assault weapon ban bill inside. CBS

The bill defines assault weapons as a semi-automatic rifle with a detachable magazine and one or more additional features such as a pistol grip, folding, telescoping or detachable stock, muzzle brake or threaded barrel, among other features. It would also include pistols with certain features, semi-automatic shotguns and .50 caliber rifles.

The bill is one of several being debated by state lawmakers this year. Others pertain to concealed carry, requiring liability insurance for gun owners and licensing for gun sellers.

In this July 20, 2012 file photo, a row of different AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop in Aurora, Colorado. Alex Brandon / AP

Last year, state lawmakers failed to pass an assault weapons ban.

You can read the full text of the proposed bill on the General Assembly's website.