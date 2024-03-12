10 gun control bills to be debated at Colorado state Capitol

A battle over gun control is heating up at the state Capitol where Democrats have introduced 10 gun control bills including measures that would require liability insurance for gun owners, licenses for gun sellers, training for those with concealed carry permits, new limits on where guns are allowed, and a ban on assault weapons.

Ascent Classical Academy in Lone Tree has armed security guards. CBS

Five bills will go to committee this week including a measure limiting armed security in schools like Ascent Classical Academy in Lone Tree. It has a sign posted on the front door announcing it is not a gun-free zone and, for parents like Kim Gilmartin, that is peace of mind.

"I want to know that there are people on site there who are armed, who are prepared, who are ready to take the shooter on. And I know that that is the case in this school," said Gilmartin.

What she, and any would-be shooter, don't know is who those people are, how many there are, and where they are in the school.

"The person you didn't expect because they're just dressed like this," says Jimmy Graham, a former Navy Seal and founder of Able Shepherd, a readiness training program that Ascent's security team and hundreds of other educators, parents, and pastors have completed.

Graham says they not only learn how to shoot but how to respond to an active shooter, "Somebody who's done it 100 times is probably going to be more reliable than somebody who has done it zero times."

Ascent also coordinates training with local law enforcement and requires peace officer standards and training certification along with instruction in de-escalation techniques, threat assessment, triage, and first aid.

But not all schools with armed security have that level of training or any training at all says State Rep. Jennifer Parenti, "Under state law, all you need is a conceal carry permit and permission from your school and any staff member can carry a weapon in our schools."

Parenti plans to change that. She's introduced a bill that would require at least 24 hours of training - including active shooter drills - a background check and psychological evaluation.

"It's not enough, really but at least it's a minimum that we're establishing," said Parenti.

But not everyone who completes the training will be allowed to carry. The bill specifically outlaws armed teachers.

Graham says that makes no sense, "Good men and women, they would protect your children with or without a gun. But without a gun, they're not going to live for your kids, they're going to die for them."

Gilmartin worries the bill will jeopardize Ascent's security program, "If our school was forced to eliminate this program and there is an active shooter, I will blame these lawmakers and I think all parents will, they will be responsible for making our schools less safe."

Parenti says both teachers' unions and the Association of School Resource Officers support her bill which will get its first hearing before the House Education Committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee will debate a bill that makes it a crime to carry a gun, regardless of whether you have a concealed carry permit, in many locations and land adjacent to them including college campuses, sports venues, parks, zoos, amusement parks, health care facilities, city council meetings, marches and rallies.

Lawmakers say they have received thousands of emails in advance of the hearings.