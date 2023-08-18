Arapahoe County Sheriff's captain confronts scammer posing as him

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is advising the community to be aware of phone scams after a person contacted Capt. Chris Gulli and attempted to pose as him.

The sheriff's office recorded the phone call and says the scammer was caught by surprise and eventually hung up the phone.

ACSO sends a warning to the public to be aware of phone scams and fraudulent callers. Although it's rare, scammers will call and pretend to be sergeants, lieutenants or captains.

SCAMMER CALLS CAPTAIN HE'S IMPERSONATING.

Imagine the reaction when Captain Gulli got a phone call from a police impersonator claiming to be Captain Gulli! We recorded the conversation and needless to say, it caught the scammer by surprise and he eventually hung up.

Scammers will call and say there's a warrant out for a person's arrest or they missed jury duty and the only way to clear it up is to send money, according to the sheriff's office.

ACSO says do not send money randomly, be wary of phone calls from unrecognizable numbers and if you're unsure about a certain call, contact 303-795-4711 to confirm.

The sheriff's department also sends a reminder that impersonating a peace officers is a felony that can cost a person up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine of 1,000 to $100,000.