Colorado officials ask for help identifying person in apartment, wildland fire investigation

Police in Rifle are asking for help with the investigation into last week's structure and wildland fire near Willow Creek Circle and Government Creek.

Colorado River Fire Rescue

The fire started on June 10 in a backyard and was spread by strong winds to Rifle Creek Apartments. Despite efforts to extinguish the fire, it destroyed the eight-unit apartment building.

Investigators say they have identified the origin and determined the fire was human-caused, although the specific ignition source has not been identified.

Investigators said witnesses have reported seeing a female leaving the area around the time of the fire, just after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Willow Creek Circle, with soot visible on her face. Investigators are seeking additional information regarding the woman and any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rifle Police

Anyone who may have information related to the fire is encouraged to contact the Rifle Police Department at (970) 625-8095 and ask to speak with Sgt. Dewey Ryan.