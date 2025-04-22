Report says antisemitism at all-time high in Colorado

Antisemitism at all-time high in Colorado, according to report

The number of antisemitic incidents reported in Colorado last year -- 279 -- was the highest ever since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking this data in 1979.

That is an increase of 41% over the previous year, and a 373% increase over the past five years. Colorado ranks ninth in the nation for the most incidents reported.

Among the reports: Ten synagogues were targeted with a bomb threat on the same day, and a Jewish middle schooler was assaulted after being asked if he supports Israel.

For the first time, the majority of the anti-Jewish incidents were related to Israel. The ADL says it goes through a rigorous process to not conflate anti-Israel sentiment with hated towards Jews. The ADL says that 66 rallies held in the state included antisemitic speeches, chants, signs or slogans.

"I think it's really important that people pay attention to this data because it tells a story, it tells a story of the normalization of hate, and that has no place in Colorado, it has no place in America. Protest is a very American value, hate is not," said Susan Rona, ADL Mountain States Regional Director.

"There are several factors that are driving the level of hatred towards Jews that we're seeing. And it has to do with social media, where people are getting their information, a lack of education and tapping into the oldest form of hatred," added Rona.