Colorado anglers can catch as many fish as they like on Two Buttes Reservoir during fish salvage

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced an emergency public fish salvage that began on Thursday at Two Buttes Reservoir in Baca County. According to CPW, the salvage is being implemented to keep a large number of fish from dying as the reservoir water levels drop.

Anglers can expect to catch bluegill, catfish, crappie, walleye, and saugeye at the reservoir located at CPW's Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area, roughly 35 miles south of Lamar.

Two Buttes Reservoir Baca County

"Two Buttes Reservoir relies solely on heavy precipitation events to create flow into the lake. Lake levels have dropped to the point that the reservoir could likely be unable to support a fishery in the near future," said CPW Wildlife Technician Brian Marsh in a statement. "The public salvage is being announced in order to optimize use of the fishery resource in accordance with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission regulations."

CPW said that anglers must have a valid 2025 Colorado fishing license, but all bag and possession limits have been removed during the salvage. Anglers can keep all the fish they catch. Multiple rods up to two are allowed. CPW reminds anglers that it is illegal to transport live fish from one body of water to another.

"In instances of low lake levels, there is a likelihood that a cold snap could easily bring a snow and ice cover over the lake," said CPW Aquatic Biologist Jim Ramsay in a statement. "This could create a situation of significantly depleted oxygen levels under the ice that creates a great risk to the fish. This emergency fish salvage prevents a waste of these natural resources."