Some Colorado children are shouldering adult responsibilities at home, and advocates say it is costing them at school and in their social lives.

The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey found that one in five middle schoolers and one in eight high schoolers in the state report having caregiving responsibilities at home.

Colorado Alliance for Caregiving Youth

Think of a 12-year-old staying up late to make sure a loved one gets medication or a meal. Advocates call these young people caregiving youth: children ages 12 to 18 who look after family members.

"If they're able to go to school the next morning, oftentimes they're late, they can't focus, they are unable to keep up in class because of their responsibilities at home," said Nadine Roberts Cornish, founder and Executive Director of the Colorado Alliance for Caregiving Youth.

The Alliance was founded to offer resources to young caregivers and affected families. Cornish said the toll goes beyond academics.

"They also lose the opportunity to simply be a kid, to participate in extracurricular activities at school," she said.

Cornish said the goal is for schools and others to recognize what these children are doing, so they can make accommodations.

Colorado Alliance for Caregiving Youth

CACY has taken its cause to the state legislature. It also provides respite opportunities for young caregivers.

"If they are not supported and they are isolated and having to provide the care for someone on an ongoing, continuous basis, then the children suffer," Cornish said.

Cornish said the alliance is just beginning its work to educate the public and to support organizations that serve children every day, helping them identify child caregivers.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, CACY will hold a virtual town hall at noon. Get more information at cacycares.org/cacy-to-host-virtual-town-hall-on-colorados-caregiving-youth/.

The Colorado Alliance for Caregiving Youth is accepting donations through Colorado Gives Day. Gifts made through Dec. 8 are boosted by a $1 million incentive fund.

To donate, visit: coloradogives.org/organization/Cacycares