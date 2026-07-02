Colorado Air National Guard celebrates America's 250th Independence Day with F-16 flyovers

The Colorado Air National Guard will celebrate America's 250th Independence Day with F-16 flyovers in the skies above Colorado. The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 140th Wing will take to the skies on Saturday.

"Our Independence Day flyovers are a spectacular opportunity to celebrate the enduring spirit, unity, and liberty of our nation," said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin "Scrappy" Couchman, 140th Wing commander in a statement. "It is a deeply personal privilege for our pilots to connect with our neighbors across Colorado. As we look up together, we honor the freedom we enjoy today and recognize the shared dedication required to protect it."

Colorado Air National Guard

The jets will launch from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. and fly until approximately 12 p.m.

The 140th Wing's F-16 Fighting Falcons are scheduled to fly over the following community events:

Castle Rock: 10:47 a.m.

Columbine Valley: 10:52 a.m.

Westminster: 10:55 a.m.

Firestone: 10:58 a.m.

Loveland: 11:01 a.m.

Grand Lake: 11:10 a.m.

Granby: 11:14 a.m.

Vail: 11:20 a.m.

Crested Butte: 11:27 a.m.

Ouray: 11:36* a.m.

Silverton: 11:42 a.m.

Lake City: 11:45 a.m.

The aircraft may also be seen between the locations as they transition between Independence Day celebrations.

Based at Buckley Space Force Base, the 140th Wing operates and maintains advanced F-16C+ Fighting Falcon aircraft under Air Combat Command. The Colorado Air National Guard said the flyovers are integrated into regular, pre-scheduled training operations, which allows pilots to practice at no additional cost to taxpayers.

*Due to ongoing wildland fires, a temporary flight restriction in Ouray has been administered by the Federal Aviation Administration which could impact flyover support scheduled for that area.