Colorado Air National Guard to fly over Independence Day celebrations

This Fourth of July, people living in Colorado will see more than just fireworks in the sky. The Colorado Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado communities in honor of Independence Day on Friday.

The Colorado Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado communities in honor of Independence Day, July 4, 2025. Colorado Air National Guard

"What better way to demonstrate our independence as a nation than with a show of force featuring our mighty F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft as they blaze a trail across the beautiful State of Colorado this Fourth of July," said U.S. Air Force Col. Carrie Worrell, commander, 140th Wing in a statement. "The Colorado Air National Guard proudly defends our state and nation to maintain this wonderful and precious independence, and you will likely hear our 'sound of freedom' before you see us."

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday and fly until approximately 12:30 p.m.

Additional Information from the Colorado Air National Guard:

The Wing will perform flyovers at the following events:

- Westminster 4th of July Celebration, Westminster City Park, Westminster, 11:00 a.m.

- 4th at Firestone, Miner's Park, Firestone, 11:02 a.m.

- Town of Wellington 4th of July Parade, Town Main Street, Wellington, 11:14 a.m.

- Granby 4th of July Parade, Agate Street, Granby, 11:24 a.m.

- Town of Crested Butte 4th of July, corner of Elk and 5th Avenue, Crested Butte, 11:39 a.m.

- 4th of July Parade, Redstone Boulevard, Redstone, 11:45 a.m.

-Telluride 4th of July Parade, Colorado Avenue, Telluride, 12:00 p.m.

- All Get Together, Have Fun Independence Day Event, Silverton Memorial Park, Silverton, 12:03 p.m.

- Rico July 4th Parade, Main Street, Rico, 12:07 p.m.

- Durango Independence Day, Durango Buckley Park, Durango, 12:12 p.m.

The aircraft may also be seen between these locations as they transition between Independence Day celebrations. Flyover times are estimates and could also be cancelled due to weather.

Event coordinators from locations receiving flyovers requested support from the U.S. Air Force's Aerial Events Office in Washington, D.C.

Flyover times are coordinated with event staff and are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer, as they serve as training for our pilots.