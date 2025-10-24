Colorado officers seize 70 pounds of meth, guns in traffic stop and search warrant

Several law enforcement agencies in Colorado were involved in an investigation that resulted in a large drug seizure of 70 pounds of methamphetamine. The joint operation between the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Brighton Police and Commerce City Police SWAT Team happened last week.

It began with a traffic stop in unincorporated Adams County, where 50 pounds of methamphetamine, two handguns and several thousand dollars were seized, according to investigators.

A traffic stop and search warrant in Adams County led to the seizure of 70 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.29 kilos of cocaine, and weapons. Adams County

Following the traffic stop, investigators said a search warrant was executed at a residence where officers seized 20 additional pounds of methamphetamine, 1.29 kilos of cocaine, two handguns, a rifle, and several thousand dollars.

One person was arrested in the investigation.

The operation involved the North Metro Task Force (which consists of Adams County Sheriff's Office, Brighton Police, Westminster Police, Broomfield Police, Commerce City Police, Thornton Police, and Northglenn Police), the Adams County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and SWAT Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration (Rocky Mountain HIDTA Front Range Task Force) and the Brighton PD/Commerce City PD SWAT Team.