"Active shooter incident" under investigation in Colorado's Jefferson County in Evergreen

An "active shooter incident" in the Colorado mountain community of Evergreen is under investigation after a shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That's according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which said it's not clear so far if the shooter injured anyone.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles are seen on Evergreen Parkway on Feb. 12, 2026. CDOT

The situation happened near the intersection of Bergan Parkway and Evergreen Parkway in the northern part of Evergreen. Numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen blocking the intersection on a Colorado Department of Transportation camera.

In a post on X, the sheriff's office said "There are no shooting victims at the scene."