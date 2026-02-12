Watch CBS News
Local News

"Active shooter incident" under investigation in Colorado's Jefferson County in Evergreen

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

An "active shooter incident" in the Colorado mountain community of Evergreen is under investigation after a shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That's according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which said it's not clear so far if the shooter injured anyone. 

shooting.jpg
Numerous law enforcement vehicles are seen on Evergreen Parkway on Feb. 12, 2026. CDOT

The situation happened near the intersection of Bergan Parkway and Evergreen Parkway in the northern part of Evergreen. Numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen blocking the intersection on a Colorado Department of Transportation camera.

In a post on X, the sheriff's office said "There are no shooting victims at the scene."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue